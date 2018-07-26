Patrick Reed Won't Hit Until Camera Crew Leaves; Says They Were Jingling Change

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJuly 26, 2018

HAMBURG, GERMANY - JULY 26: Patrick Reed of Unites States plays his second shot on the 6th hole during day one of Porsche European Open at Green Eagle Golf Course on July 26, 2018 in Hamburg, Germany. (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)
Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

Golfers certainly don't like distractions while they are setting up their shot, and especially not from cameramen who should know better.

During the Porsche European Open Thursday, Patrick Reed ordered a cameraman to leave the area after he was jingling change in his pocket:

"I'm not hitting until y'all get the heck out of here," the American said to the crew. "Like completely out of here. Ridiculous."

Reed was able to go up-and-down for par on the hole after the incident.

The top stars on tour often have to deal with fans making noise when it is unwelcome, including one person who yelled in Tiger Woods' backswing during the British Open. However, those who follow the sport for a living should probably know better.

