Adam 'Pacman' Jones Reportedly Signs Contract with Broncos

Veteran cornerback Adam "Pacman" Jones reportedly signed with the Denver Broncos on Sunday, per Pro Football Talk.

The 34-year-old appeared in nine games for the Bengals in the 2017 season, registering 23 tackles and an interception. He also returned six punts for 131 yards. He was suspended one game to start last season for violating the league's personal conduct policy after he pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of obstructing official business following an altercation with a hotel employee in Jan. 2017.

It was his third suspension from the NFL. He missed the entire 2007 season in his first suspension and six games in 2008 on a second suspension following a number of legal incidents.

After being out of the NFL in the 2009 season, he signed with the Bengals in 2010, though injuries marred his first two seasons with the organization. But Jones missed just two games between 2012-16 with Cincinnati, helping to solidify the cornerback position.

In those years, he was a solid cornerback and dangerous return man who was a 2015 Pro Bowler and a 2014 first-team All-Pro selection. Though he's no longer a top option in either regard, he should provide Denver with a nice depth piece after the team traded Aqib Talib to the Los Angeles Rams in the offseason.