Jameis Winston: 'Work to Do' to Regain Fans' Trust After Alleged Sexual Assault

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston is focusing on building back his image after sexual assault allegations led to a three-game suspension for the upcoming season.

Winston told reporters Thursday that he has "hard work to do to regain the trust of my fans," per ESPN.

The 24-year-old was accused of groping a female Uber driver in March of 2016.

Winston also said he has already changed following the events.

"I've grown and learned from this situation, and it's a learning experience," he said Thursday, per Lorenzo Reyes of USA Today. "I've worked hard in this community since I've gotten here and I'm going to continue to work hard on and off the field."

"This happened after my rookie year," he added. "I've made a lot of positive strides since then."

He also noted the birth of his son, which took place one day after the suspension was announced, caused him to see things from a "different perspective," per Jenna Laine of ESPN.

Buccaneers coach Dirk Koetter announced veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick will start at quarterback while Winston is out, per Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times.

The 35-year-old Fitzpatrick started three games for Tampa Bay last season and has 119 starts in his 13-year career.