Johnny Manziel Defends Jimmy Garoppolo's Date with Porn Star Kiara Mia

Today, we are all Johnny Manziel.

The Montreal Alouettes quarterback was asked about San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo going on a date with adult-film actress Kiara Mia on his Comeback SZN podcast with Barstool Sports, and frankly, he just doesn't care what Garoppolo does in his private life.

"What's wrong with it?" Manziel asked (h/t TMZ Sports), adding: "Dude, let the guy live his life! He's going on a date. So what? What she does for a living is what it is."

Manziel continued to support Garoppolo.

"Jimmy G, live your life! Do whatever you want. He's backing it up on the field, he hasn't lost a game, nothing. Guy's doing everything ... and he's enjoying life. So be it."

On this topic, Johnny Football is the voice of reason.