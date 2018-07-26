Johnny Manziel Defends Jimmy Garoppolo's Date with Porn Star Kiara Mia

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJuly 26, 2018

FILE - In this June 13, 2018, file photo, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo throws a pass during NFL football practice at the team's headquarters in Santa Clara, Calif. Sure, Jimmy G is 7-0 as a starter, including 5-0 when he took the reins in San Francisco last year. Look for that first loss to come early this season, perhaps in the opener at Minnesota, a major challenge for the rebuilding 49ers. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Today, we are all Johnny Manziel

The Montreal Alouettes quarterback was asked about San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo going on a date with adult-film actress Kiara Mia on his Comeback SZN podcast with Barstool Sports, and frankly, he just doesn't care what Garoppolo does in his private life.

"What's wrong with it?" Manziel asked (h/t TMZ Sports), adding: "Dude, let the guy live his life! He's going on a date. So what? What she does for a living is what it is."

Manziel continued to support Garoppolo.

"Jimmy G, live your life! Do whatever you want. He's backing it up on the field, he hasn't lost a game, nothing. Guy's doing everything ... and he's enjoying life. So be it."

On this topic, Johnny Football is the voice of reason.

