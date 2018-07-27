Arsenal vs. PSG: 2018 ICC Time, TV Schedule and Live Stream

Thananuwat Srirasant/Getty Images

Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain face off at the Singapore National Stadium on Saturday, with both teams seeking their first win of the 2018 International Champions Cup.

The Gunners lost 3-1 in a penalty shootout against Atletico Madrid after drawing 1-1 over 90 minutes on Thursday, while PSG fell 3-1 to Bayern Munich in Klagenfurt, Austria, last weekend.

Arsenal manager Unai Emery faces a showdown against his previous club, who are now led by Thomas Tuchel and searching for some momentum after losing their last two pre-season friendlies.

Both teams have had some of their bigger names missing after the conclusion of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, but the two managers may start stepping up their preparations on Saturday with the 2018-19 campaign just around the corner.

Date: Saturday, July 28

Time: 7:30 p.m. local/12:30 p.m. BST/7:30 a.m. ET

Venue: Singapore National Stadium, Kallang, Singapore

Live Stream: Premier Sports (UK), WatchESPN (U.S.)

TV Info: Premier Sports (UK), ESPN 2 (U.S.)

Preview

Emery left PSG by mutual consent in May, and notching a win over Les Parisiens with his new club would make for a sweet start to his Arsenal tenure.

It would also be a morale boost for the Gunners, who would value a friendly victory over a club whose market spending has been one of the most talked about in Europe in recent years.

Thursday's shootout defeat to Atletico was sufficient to clinch Emery's side a point in the ICC standings, but the north Londoners should have taken more from an encounter they dominated for stretches.

Developing and strengthening that cutthroat reflex is perhaps something Arsenal needed more during Arsene Wenger's reign, and ESPN FC's Mattias Karen showed how it seeped into the game's decisive moments:

There were a lot of positives to take from the outing despite the narrow loss, though, one of which was the arcing goal scored by 17-year-old Emile Smith Rowe, which didn't go unnoticed by his manager:

The opening weeks of the International Champions Cup have made for a prime testing ground with so many World Cup stars absent, but now is the time when teams will start to intensify their preparations.

Unfortunately for those hoping to see the World Cup stars in PSG's squad, Saturday's fixture will come too soon. Jonathan Johnson of ESPN FC reported Neymar, Thiago Silva, Marquinhos and Edinson Cavani will all miss the Singapore leg of pre-season, while tournament winners Kylian Mbappe, Presnel Kimpembe and Alphonse Areola won't be on the tour of Asia at all.

The French trio are still on leave after helping Les Bleus to the World Cup in Russia, meaning fans will have to wait to see Mbappe officially don his new shirt number:

The 19-year-old is the talk of world football despite being at the beginning of his career, while Gianluigi Buffon has signed a one-year deal with PSG at the end of his and has pleased manager Tuchel so far, via Goal:

The Italy legend debuted in disappointing circumstances when he conceded a fifth-minute penalty en route to a 4-2 defeat against Chambly before starting in the loss to Bayern.

Both PSG and Arsenal will have redemption in mind as they look to impress the Singapore crowd and inject new life into their International Champions Cup hopes.