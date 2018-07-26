Senior British Open 2018: Kirk Triplett in Tie for Lead After Round 1

Robert Laberge/Getty Images

Kirk Triplett and Thaworn Wiratchant carded a pair of 65s and lead the 2018 Senior British Open after Thursday's opening round, but defending champion Bernhard Langer is just two strokes behind at the Old Course at St. Andrews, Scotland.

It's been three years since Triplett last featured in the Senior Open Championship field, but he took no time getting up to speed on Thursday and recorded a bogey-free round to sweep into an early lead.

Six-time senior major-winner Tom Watson also got off to a promising start and sits just outside the top 10 on three-under par, although Fred Couples is at slightly more risk of slipping off the pace following his first-round 71.

The Senior British Open field houses a list of names who have tasted success in the competition proper before they transitioned to the senior circuit, and the Staysure Tour Twitter account recounted their Day 1 scores:

Here's how the top of the leaderboard looks after the first round came to a close at St. Andrews:

2018 Senior British Open (Round 1)

1= Kirk Triplett (-7)

1= Thaworn Wiratchant (-7)

3= Paul McGinley (-6)

3= Stephe Ames (-6)

5= Bernhard Langer (-5)

5= David Toms (-5)

5= Scott McCarron (-5)

8= Miguel Angel Jimenez (-4)

8= Phillip Price (-4)

8= Vijay Singh (-4)

Visit the European Tour website to see the leaderboard in full.

Recap

Triplett failed to claim any of golf's majors during his hayday and has thus far missed out on major senior silverware in six years of trying, but 2018 could be his time to shine judging by Thursday's pristine outing.

With so many superstars past and present in the running, it may take a more unassuming character like Triplett to break the mould, and former pro Lanny Wadkins hinted the 56-year-old is exactly that, via Golf Channel PR:

Wiratchant hit five birdies on the trot between the third and seventh holes, and he rescued his share of top spot by birdieing the 18th, having suffered his only bogeys of the afternoon on the 13th and 17th.

But there's now something of a target on Triplett's back, and while he'll face a test in withstanding the pressure of a lead heading into a major weekend, others in the field have braved the test before.

It's hardly unknown territory for Langer, winner of this competition three times in the past eight years and hoping to become the first player ever to win four Senior British Open crowns. Four birdies in his first five holes bode well for the German, with two bogeys on the back stretch the difference between him and Triplett:

Langer's performance stands as evidence that chasing one's shots can have its drawbacks, while a much more conservative approach from Watson saw him mimic Triplett and end Round 1 without a blemish on his card, per PGA Tour Champions:

The golf legend's 69 was one more than his age, but even in his advanced years, Watson will hope he can beat Langer to the honour of becoming the first to win four titles at the Senior British Open.

The star parade didn't end there, either, as Miguel Angel Jimenez sneaked into the leaderboard's upper crust with his 68 on Thursday, showcasing no small amount of verve at 54 years of age:

Both he and Watson also avoided recording a bogey on Day 1—and then came John Daly. Garbed in dollar bill trousers, one of the golf circuit's most colourful figures showed early promise with a 69 of his own:

Daley was somewhat more erratic in his play and recorded one eagle to go along with his four birdies and three bogeys, having recently undergone treatment for an issue with his knee.

He and others are sure to start feeling the brunt of the competition as it wears on, but Triplett and Wiratchant will savour their cushions for the time being as we head towards Friday's cut.