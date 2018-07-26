Terry Rozier Announces Signing with Puma in B/R Kicks Exclusive Interview

Getty

Puma has officially added Boston Celtics guard Terry Rozier to its roster. This summer, the brand relaunched its basketball category by signing top picks Deandre Ayton and Marvin Bagley III. Puma also brought in first-round picks Michael Porter Jr. and Zhaire Smith and veteran swingman Rudy Gay.

In an exclusive interview with B/R Kicks, Rozier explained his decision and what he envisions for himself and the brand.

B/R Kicks: Everyone is going to want to know the same thing. Why Puma?

Terry Rozier: Me signing with Puma is basically letting you know, I'm taking over the Puma world. You got guys taking over Adidas, you got guys taking over Nike...whatever. I'm competing with the Puma world and I'm taking over that s--t. From the jump. That's my whole thing. I feel like I'm going to turn it up because—I ain't gonna knock nobody on Puma, but I feel like I'm very marketable, I'm the guy that they needed to sign.

B/R: Why didn't you stay with Nike?

TR: I was never with them. I was just wearing them. I ain't f--kin' with nobody else but Puma. That's just what it is. I don't care that I wore Nike; I'm with Puma now.



B/R: You're proven. You're a guard. Puma went ahead and signed a few bigs. What does it mean for you to join Puma in the position you're in?

TR: It's like me being at recess when I was little. I can have my fun with this. Obviously I looked at who they went and signed and I say it again: I support everyone in the Puma family and I'm not knocking anybody, but this is recess for me and I'm going to have as much fun as I can, and I'ma take it over.

B/R: Terry Rozier. Doing it his way. Loyalty.

TR: Loyalty to his community. Doing it his way. I ain't going to change, I ain't changing for nobody. I'm ready to turn it up and I'ma be me through it. I'm very marketable, and people respect me. Who I am, what I do, how I act. I ain't looking back.