Adam Jones Trade Rumors: Giants, Phillies and Indians Interested in Orioles Star

Greg Fiume/Getty Images

The Cleveland Indians, Philadelphia Phillies and San Francisco Giants are reportedly showing interest in Baltimore Orioles outfielder Adam Jones ahead of the July 31 MLB non-waiver trade deadline.

On Thursday, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported the list of teams keeping tabs on Jones' availability and noted the veteran "likely will waive no-trade rights to a contender."

Jones is the latest O's star to land in the rumor mill ahead of the deadline. Baltimore already traded shortstop Manny Machado to the Los Angeles Dodgers and closer Zach Britton to the New York Yankees in exchange for packages headlined by prospects.

The 32-year-old slugger has put together a mediocre campaign at the plate in 2018. He's posted a .277/.303/.421 triple-slash line with 10 home runs through 97 appearances. It puts him on pace to fall short of 20 homers for the first season since 2010.

Jones has spent the past decade with Baltimore after arriving in a 2008 trade with the Seattle Mariners. He's earned five All-Star Game selections, four Gold Glove Awards and a Silver Slugger Award with the organization.

Moving the longtime face of the franchise would be a clear sign the Orioles are moving toward a complete rebuild after struggling to remain competitive in the AL East.

Jones comes with a high price tag—$17 million this season, per Spotrac—but he's set to become a free agent at season's end, so it's a short-term, prorated financial investment for a contending club willing to give up a prospect or two for a likely rental acquisition.

The Indians have the most pressing need in center field among the trio of interested teams.

Cleveland ranks 29th in OPS from center fielders (.567) and has received just four homers from players occupying the position, per ESPN.com.

That said, the Tribe are third in runs scored this season, while Philly is 19th and San Francisco is 23rd, so all three teams are logical landing spots, albeit for different reasons.