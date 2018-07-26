Alex Cora Annoyed Red Sox, Orioles Played over 1 Inning Before Rainout

Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora criticized the Baltimore Orioles for their decision to begin Wednesday's game despite the forecast showing inclement weather was oncoming.

The game, which was initially delayed for two hours and 33 minutes, was later postponed after the Red Sox had opened a 5-0 lead in the second inning.

"I'm annoyed about the whole three-game series," Cora told reporters. "It happened two days ago—a rain delay with two outs in the first inning—and it happened again tonight. I'm not happy about it."

The Orioles were responsible for deciding when (or if) the game started. Umpires took over deciding delays and postponements once the game began.

All three of the games in this series featured at least one delay. Monday's win over Baltimore featured two delays totaling more than an hour.

"I feel for the team, actually. I don't care about the home runs," Cora said. "I mean, we have a 5-0 lead and one of the horses on the mound. It's not that it's a guaranteed win, but we know where we're at."

The Red Sox are currently 5.5 games up on the New York Yankees in the American League East, but every game counts. New York had been playing at a 100-win pace for much of the season before pitching woes and injuries led the Yanks to falter a bit of late.