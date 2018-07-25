Damian Lillard Says He's the Best Rapper in the NBA

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard not only has a lot of confidence on the basketball court, but he also believes in himself in the recording booth.

The 28-year-old point guard recently told TMZ Sports that he believes he is the best rapper in the NBA.

"I wouldn't even say there's a rival," Lillard said.

While players like Lonzo Ball, Iman Shumpert and others might have an argument with that, Lillard doesn't want this to be a debate.

"I don't do it to compete with other basketball players ... I'm an artist," he explained.

Considering the three-time All-Star has recorded with Lil Wayne, he seems to have a leg up on his competition.