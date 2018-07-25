Damian Lillard Says He's the Best Rapper in the NBA

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJuly 26, 2018

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard walks up court in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks in Dallas, Tuesday, April 3, 2018. Lillard lead all scoring with 29 points in the 115-109 loss to the Mavericks. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard not only has a lot of confidence on the basketball court, but he also believes in himself in the recording booth.

The 28-year-old point guard recently told TMZ Sports that he believes he is the best rapper in the NBA.

"I wouldn't even say there's a rival," Lillard said.

While players like Lonzo Ball, Iman Shumpert and others might have an argument with that, Lillard doesn't want this to be a debate.

"I don't do it to compete with other basketball players ... I'm an artist," he explained.

Considering the three-time All-Star has recorded with Lil Wayne, he seems to have a leg up on his competition.             

