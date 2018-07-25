WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Highlights and Reaction from July 25

WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Highlights and Reaction from July 25July 26, 2018
The NXT Championship was up for grabs Wednesday night as Aleister Black defended against Tommaso Ciampa in a match that was as high-profile and hotly anticipated a title bout the brand has produced in quite some time.
Ciampa's heel run, critically acclaimed by fans for its fearlessness in a day and age in which villains are cooler than babyfaces, earned him the opportunity. Black, conversely, has been a superb champion whose in-ring work has been as consistently great as anyone's since late last year.
Wednesday night, they wowed the NXT faithful with a bout that could have lasting effects on the brand.
Relive the war with this recap of the July 25 episode.
Sean Maluta vs. Adam Cole
The NXT North American champion kicked off this week's show, squaring off with the rarely seen Sean Maluta.
After some early taunting from Cole, Maluta scored a big boot and neckbreaker. He attempted to seize control of the match by heading up top but the alert champion yanked him to the mat and threw in some punches and kicks to subdue him.
Maluta recovered late and delivered a series of headbutts that sent Cole to the mat. Soaring through the air, though, he flew into a superkick from the leader of Undisputed Era.
Three seconds later, Cole had another win under his belt.
After the match, Cole claimed to be the most buzzed-about star in NXT, to which Ricochet answered. The high-flying fan-favorite said backhandedly applauded Cole for beating a guy whose name he cannot remember while backing down from Ricochet's challenge.
Ricochet challenged Cole for a match at TakeOver but the champion predictably declined and exited.
Result
Cole defeated Ricochet
Grade
A
Analysis
Cole as the cowardly, big-mouth heel who talks a big game but dodges any challenge is old school booking but totally effective. Especially against a Superstar as loved as Ricochet. Yes, smarks will still cheer Adam Cole (BAY BAY!) but for everyone else, he is a perfect heel to oppose Ricochet at this point in their NXT stints.
The constant dodging will build anticipation for a match that, like so many others in NXT, has the potential to steal TakeOver: Brooklyn IV come August 18.
Tenilla Price vs. Lacey Evans
Lacey Evans sought to continue her winning ways as she battled Tenilla Price in singles competition.
Evans was fierce and ruthless as she took the fight to Price, dominating the early portion of the bout.
Even a mistimed handspring moonsault that ended with her ribs across Price's waiting knees was not enough to slow her momentum, though.
Evans scored the victory with the Women's Right.
Result
Evans defeated Price
Grade
B
Analysis
Evans continues to impress and is clearly moving in the direction of an NXT Women's Championship opportunity sooner than later. Her win last week over Dakota Kai was fairly one-sided and this squash match was even more so.
Where she fits considering Shayna Baszler is a heel is the only question.
Perhaps a secondary program with Candice LeRae, who is wandering somewhat aimlessly with no clear program on the horizon, might be most fitting.
NXT Championship Match: Aleister Black vs. Tommaso Ciampa
The rise of wrestling's most despised villain climaxed Wednesday night as Tommaso Ciampa challenged Aleister Black for the NXT Championship in the night's main event.
Late in a grueling, hotly contested match that had fans in Full Sail University chanting "tweet about this," Ciampa removed the padding from the arena floor, obviously ready to do further damage to champion Black.
As the referee admonished Ciampa, Black rolled into the ring and shoved Ciampa into the official, who crumbled to the mat. Black landed Black Mass but with no one there to count the fall, it was a wasted finisher.
As Ciampa headed outside the ring to grab the NXT title, Johnny Gargano appeared and played tug-o-war with his most hated rival. The title ultimately flew back in the face of Black, who Ciampa covered to win the gold.
The crowd erupted into a chorus of loud, passionate boos as Ciampa celebrated his monumental victory.
Result
Ciampa defeated Black to win the NXT title
Grade
A+
Analysis
Unless the plan is for Black to graduate to the main roster after SummerSlam, this is a ballsy booking decision. Pulling off a title switch of this magnitude on an episode of NXT may seem random but it enhances the importance of watching every week, especially if you avoid the spoilers like the plague. The "anything can happen" mentality has always done wrestling promotions well and this is no different.
Ciampa is the best heel in the business right now and it isn't even close. His work during the feud with Johnny Gargano alone earned him this opportunity and the long-term benefits to the brand with a heel as effective as Ciampa are plentiful.
Black's rematch at TakeOver: Brooklyn IV, coupled with the Gargano factor, create a ridiculously awesome scenario for the upcoming live special and given the talent of the competitors involved, a match with all the potential in the world to steal SummerSlam weekend.
Oh, and the match was frickin awesome so go out of your way to watch it.