WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Highlights and Reaction from July 25

The NXT North American champion kicked off this week's show, squaring off with the rarely seen Sean Maluta.

After some early taunting from Cole, Maluta scored a big boot and neckbreaker. He attempted to seize control of the match by heading up top but the alert champion yanked him to the mat and threw in some punches and kicks to subdue him.

Maluta recovered late and delivered a series of headbutts that sent Cole to the mat. Soaring through the air, though, he flew into a superkick from the leader of Undisputed Era.

Three seconds later, Cole had another win under his belt.

After the match, Cole claimed to be the most buzzed-about star in NXT, to which Ricochet answered. The high-flying fan-favorite said backhandedly applauded Cole for beating a guy whose name he cannot remember while backing down from Ricochet's challenge.

Ricochet challenged Cole for a match at TakeOver but the champion predictably declined and exited.

Result

Cole defeated Ricochet

Grade

A

Analysis

Cole as the cowardly, big-mouth heel who talks a big game but dodges any challenge is old school booking but totally effective. Especially against a Superstar as loved as Ricochet. Yes, smarks will still cheer Adam Cole (BAY BAY!) but for everyone else, he is a perfect heel to oppose Ricochet at this point in their NXT stints.

The constant dodging will build anticipation for a match that, like so many others in NXT, has the potential to steal TakeOver: Brooklyn IV come August 18.