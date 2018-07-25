Tite Agrees to 4-Year Contract Extension to Remain Brazil Manager Until 2022

LUIS ACOSTA/Getty Images

Tite agreed to an extension with the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) to coach the Brazil men's national team through the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the BBC reported on Wednesday.

Under Tite's watch, Brazil reached the quarterfinals of the 2018 World Cup, where it lost 2-1 to Belgium.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.