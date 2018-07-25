Tite Agrees to 4-Year Contract Extension to Remain Brazil Manager Until 2022

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJuly 25, 2018

Brazil's coach Tite (R) looks on during the Russia 2018 World Cup quarter-final football match between Brazil and Belgium at the Kazan Arena in Kazan on July 6, 2018. (Photo by Luis Acosta / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - NO MOBILE PUSH ALERTS/DOWNLOADS (Photo credit should read LUIS ACOSTA/AFP/Getty Images)
LUIS ACOSTA/Getty Images

Tite agreed to an extension with the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) to coach the Brazil men's national team through the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the BBC reported on Wednesday.

Under Tite's watch, Brazil reached the quarterfinals of the 2018 World Cup, where it lost 2-1 to Belgium.

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. 

