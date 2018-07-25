Andre Schurrle Joins Fulham on 2-Year Loan from Borussia Dortmand

TF-Images/Getty Images

Fulham have confirmed the signing of forward Andre Schurrle from Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday, with the versatile attacker agreeing a two-year loan deal, per the Craven Cottage club's official website.

Schurrle and Fulham co-owner Tony Khan reacted to the deal on social media:

The player also thanked Fulham for their faith in him while declaring himself a good fit for the newly promoted Premier League side's style of play:

"I’m so happy to be here, I can’t wait to get started. Fulham were the first club that showed interest in me - that was something that I appreciated a lot, and one of the reasons I wanted to come here."

"I love ball possession, I love attacking, and I love making runs, so I think it could be perfect. I have to fight for my place and I have to show my quality so that I can be a member who really helps the team."

Those are wise words since Schurrle could be the perfect foil for the progressive and possession-based style Fulham play on manager Slavisa Jokanovic's watch. His team plays through midfield, where Tom Cairney and Stefan Johansen offer vision, technique and scoring potential.

Their craft helped left-sided midfielder Ryan Sessegnon boss the Championship last season. The 18-year-old helped himself to 16 goals and eight assists as Fulham earned promotion through the playoffs.

Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Schurrle could be even more effective since he offers greater strength and a more direct threat. The 2014 World Cup winner has the pace and sense of timing to exploit any openings between the lines.

Premier League audiences already know about Schurrle's ability after the Germany international played nearly two seasons for Fulham's local rivals Chelsea. Schurrle scored 11 goals in England's top flight for the Blues, often coming off the bench to make an impact.

He'll likely be expected to start more for a Fulham side naturally eager to avoid a relegation scrap following over four years away from the Premier League. The combination of Sessegnon and Schurrle should give Jokanovic's side sufficient cutting edge to produce some memorable results and amass enough points to stay up.

Schurrle is the second high-profile signing Fulham have made this summer, following the arrival of midfield playmaker Jean Michael Seri on a four-year deal. Seri's neat and incisive distribution means the Cottagers have all the providers they need to regularly release Schurrle behind defences and keep him supplied with chances.