Jerry Jones: Cowboys to Stand for Anthem, Donald Trump's Comments 'Problematic'

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones will require Cowboys players to stand for the national anthem prior to games, ESPN's Todd Archer reported Wednesday.

Jones also told reporters President Donald Trump's critical comments toward the NFL's anthem policy were "problematic" and that "everybody would like it to go away."

In May, the NFL announced it amended its national anthem policy. Players and team officials would be required to stand for the anthem if they were present on the sidelines. Those who didn't wish to stand could remain in the locker room for the duration of the anthem.

However, the NFL released a joint statement with the NFL Players Association to say it was freezing the amended policy and that "no new rules relating to the anthem will be issued or enforced for the next several weeks."

Jones, however, reiterated he didn't plan on allowing players to stay in the locker room if they wanted to protest during the anthem.

"Our policy is you stand during the anthem, toe on the line," he said Wednesday, per the Dallas Morning News' Jon Machota.

Jones joined Cowboys players in a symbolic display of unity prior to the team's 28-17 win over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 3 last season. The Amazon Prime series All or Nothing included footage of Jones speaking to the team about the moment.

Trump has been openly critical of the NFL's player protest movement. The New York Times' Ken Belson and Mark Leibovich reported in April that team owners met with player representatives and league officials to discuss a potential resolution that would help turn Trump's attention away from the NFL.

The NFL's new anthem policy didn't change Trump's opinion, though. He told supporters at a rally earlier this month that allowing players to remain in the locker room as a form of peaceful protest "in many ways [is] worse" than the previous policy.