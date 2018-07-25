49ers News: Richard Sherman Cleared for Practice After Achilles Injury

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

The San Francisco 49ers announced Wednesday that cornerback Richard Sherman has been cleared to practice during training camp.

According to Joe Fann of the team's official website, Sherman will practice for two days and then take a day off as he manages his recovery from surgeries on each of his Achilles.

Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio noted Wednesday's announcement has big financial ramifications for Sherman. By passing his team physical, the three-time All Pro will receive his $2 million roster bonus.

Getting cleared to practice is undoubtedly a big step for Sherman, but it remains to be seen what kind of player he'll be after his injury.

Sherman turned 30 in March, so he's approaching the wrong end of the aging curve. And a major Achilles injury is one of the most difficult from which to recover. Even if he avoids a recurrence of the issue in 2018, he may lack the explosiveness and athleticism that helped make him one of the NFL's pre-eminent shutdown corners.

The 49ers took a relatively big gamble on Sherman. He was the biggest addition to a secondary that ranked 22nd in passing yards allowed (235.2 per game) and 28th in pass defense DVOA (defense-adjusted value over average), according to Football Outsiders.

San Francisco also selected D.J. Reed in the fifth round of the 2018 draft and could see some improvement from second-year cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon. Still, the team is banking a lot on Sherman to rediscover his Pro Bowl form.

Training camp begins Thursday at the 49ers' facility in Santa Clara.