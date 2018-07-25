Larry Nassar Says He Was Attacked Hours After Entering Federal Prison

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJuly 25, 2018

Former Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar appears in court for his final sentencing phase in Eaton County Circuit Court on February 5, 2018 in Charlotte, Michigan. / AFP PHOTO / RENA LAVERTY (Photo credit should read RENA LAVERTY/AFP/Getty Images)
RENA LAVERTY/Getty Images

Larry Nassar told his attorneys he was attacked a few hours after arriving in federal prison and joining the general population, the Detroit Free PressMatt Mencarini reported Wednesday. 

Attorneys representing the former Michigan State University doctor wrote in a court motion the blame for the attacks fell on Judge Rosemarie Aquilina as a result of her "efforts to demonize Dr. Nassar in front of the entire world."

The father of one of Nassar's victims also lunged at Nassar during a sentencing hearing. Police officers and court security intervened before Randall Margraves could reach Nassar.

Nassar received a 60-year sentence in federal prison in December 2017 after pleading guilty to child pornography charges. He also received separate sentences of 40 to 175 years and 40 to 125 years, which run concurrently, on sexual abuse charges.

The Indianapolis Star's Tim Evans, Mark Alesia and Marisa Kwiatkowski first reported on the allegations against Nassar in September 2016 and spoke to two former gymnasts who said Nassar sexually molested them. Over time, more than 150 women gave statements in court detailing the abuse they suffered at the hands of Nassar.

According to Mencarini, Nassar is seeking to have a new sentence regarding to his sexual assault charges and have Aquilina disqualified from the case. 

