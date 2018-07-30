B/R NFL Expert Picks for 2018 Division Winners

3 of 9

Pittsburgh Steelers (8 votes)

In recent years, the Pittsburgh Steelers have planted their flag (or Terrible Towel, as it were) as the team to beat in the AFC North. The Steelers have advanced to the postseason each of the last four seasons, and in three of those years, they did so as the champions of the division.

Our panel is unanimous in its belief Pittsburgh will make it four out of five in 2018.

It's not that the Steelers are a team without problems. The absence of inside linebacker Ryan Shazier creates a large hole in the middle of the Pittsburgh defense. Tailback Le'Veon Bell is a no-show for training camp (again) as he angles for a new contract. And at 36 years old, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is a lot closer to the end of his career than the beginning.

But Bell will show up eventually—he isn't going to leave nearly $15 million on the table. Roethlisberger may be old, but he can still sling the ball around. And Roethlisberger, Bell and Antonio Brown form the best trio of offensive stars in the NFL.

Besides, the rest of the teams in the AFC North have even bigger problems.

The Baltimore Ravens are a good football team, but not a great one. The team was 27th in total offense in 2017, and similar struggles in 2018 could mean the end of Joe Flacco as Baltimore's starting quarterback.

The Cincinnati Bengals have some talent on both sides of the ball. But Cincinnati signal-caller Andy Dalton is only as good as the line in front of him, and there's little reason to believe that line will be better than average in 2018.

The Cleveland Browns are better—at least on paper. But it would be nearly impossible not to be after last year's 0-16 fiasco.

Per NFL National Lead Writer Matt Miller, the Steelers are the clear class of the division.

"It's the same playbook for the Steelers as long as Bell is in the backfield," Miller said. "The offense is one of the league's best, and the defense is stout enough to shut out the AFC North for another division title. As long as Big Ben and AB are healthy, the Steelers are a 10-win lock."