Tyler Eifert's Status for Bengals Training Camp 'Up in the Air' Amid Back Injury

John Minchillo/Associated Press

Cincinnati Bengals tight end Tyler Eifert's status remains unclear before 2018 training camp because of ongoing back issues.

"Hopefully Eifert can come back and be a factor for us," Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin said Tuesday, per Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com. "I can't predict the future on that one, but I can testify to the fact that he made a difference when he was up and running for us. We know what he can do if he can get back to that level. I know his full intent is to get back to that level. We'll see if he can."

Hobson added Eifert's status is "as up in the air as it was six weeks ago" when the veteran tight end wasn't practicing.

