WWE SummerSlam 2018: Worst Matches in PPV History

2 of 10

Credit: WWE.com

The inaugural SummerSlam was little more than an experiment by Vince McMahon to see if he could spread the almighty word of Hulkamania through another pay-per-view event and have fans eat it up in the same manner they had every other show he concocted.

The main event, pitting Hogan and Randy Savage against Ted DiBiase and Andre the Giant was a better-than-expected tag bout but it was only one match of 10. Unfortunately for fans, that meant there was an ocean of crap to wade through before getting to the last match of the night.

One such match was the encounter between "Ravishing" Rick Rude and Junkyard Dog.

Now, some 30 years after the inaugural SummerSlam event, both men are revered Hall of Famers. They are looked back upon as awesome performers for reasons entirely separate from each other.

Rude developed into a phenomenal heel with an underrated in-ring resume while JYD was a larger-than-life character whose success as one of the first African American performers around whom an entire territory was built around has only started to receive the attention it deserves.

Their match at SummerSlam 1988, live from Madison Square Garden, was neither man's finest moment.

Both Superstars appeared to be sleepwalking through it, the effort not nearly what one would expect from two of the most beloved performers in the sport's long and illustrious history. Who can really blame them, though, considering the entire thing was merely a setup for a vengeance-seeking Jake Roberts to hit the ring and attack Rude.

Whether booking was to blame for the lackluster finish does not excuse the six-plus minutes that preceded it, though. Instead, Rude and JYD go down in infamy as the first truly bad match in the event's storied legacy.