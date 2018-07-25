Andrew Luck Expected to Return from Injury to Play in Colts' Preseason Opener

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich said Wednesday that quarterback Andrew Luck would play in the team's first preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks on Aug. 9, according to Zak Keefer of the Indianapolis Star.

Reich also noted that the Colts weren't holding Luck back in any way at practice.

"When he's out there practicing, he's full go," he said, per Keefer.

