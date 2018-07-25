Andrew Luck Expected to Return from Injury to Play in Colts' Preseason Opener

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJuly 25, 2018

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck (12) runs a drill during practice at the NFL football team's training camp, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich said Wednesday that quarterback Andrew Luck would play in the team's first preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks on Aug. 9, according to Zak Keefer of the Indianapolis Star.

Reich also noted that the Colts weren't holding Luck back in any way at practice.

"When he's out there practicing, he's full go," he said, per Keefer.

                    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

