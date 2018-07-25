Falcons Sign HC Dan Quinn, GM Thomas Dimitroff to 3-Year Contract Extensions

John Bazemore/Associated Press

The Atlanta Falcons announced Wednesday that head coach Dan Quinn and general manager Thomas Dimitroff have been signed to three-year contract extensions, keeping them with the team through the 2022 season.

"The partnership between Quinn and Dimitroff has proven to be as successful as we envisioned back in 2015," Falcons owner Arthur Blank said in a statement. "I believe continuity in leadership is vital to achieving the highest levels of success in any organization and, with these extensions, we ensure these two leaders will be at the helm of our franchise for years to come."

"Their shared vision and long view plan has already delivered on a variety of levels and has positioned our team for success into the future," he continued. "My expectations for our team to represent our city and fans well on and off the field remain very high and so does my confidence in Dan and Thomas to make that happen."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.