Antonio Gates' Agent Says He's 'Actively' Negotiating Contract with Chargers

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJuly 25, 2018

CARSON, CA - DECEMBER 31: Antonio Gates #85 of the Los Angeles Chargers is seen running onto the field prior to the game against the Oakland Raiders at StubHub Center on December 31, 2017 in Carson, California. (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)
Stephen Dunn/Getty Images

Antonio Gates' agent, Tom Condon, told Alex Marvez of SiriusXM NFL Radio he's maintaining hope he can work out a deal for his client to return to the Los Angeles Chargers. Condon also said he's negotiating with the team's executive vice president of football administration and player finance, Ed McGuire.

Gates, 38, has spent his 15-year career with the Chargers.

                    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

