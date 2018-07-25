Antonio Gates' Agent Says He's 'Actively' Negotiating Contract with Chargers

Stephen Dunn/Getty Images

Antonio Gates' agent, Tom Condon, told Alex Marvez of SiriusXM NFL Radio he's maintaining hope he can work out a deal for his client to return to the Los Angeles Chargers. Condon also said he's negotiating with the team's executive vice president of football administration and player finance, Ed McGuire.

Gates, 38, has spent his 15-year career with the Chargers.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.