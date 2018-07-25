Juventus Reportedly Interested in Taking Theo Hernandez on Loan from Real Madrid

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images

Juventus are reportedly interested in taking Real Madrid left-back Theo Hernandez on loan for the upcoming season.

According to David G. Medina of Marca, both the Serie A giants and Real Sociedad are interested in the full-back after Hernandez struggled to show his best form in his debut season for Los Blancos.

"Over the coming days, club officials will meet with Theo and his agent, Manolo Garcia Quilon, to decide on his future with staying at the club in his current role not ruled out," said Medina. "However there is one offer that is gaining serious traction, from Juventus."

It's added Juventus are said to be concerned about possibly losing Alex Sandro to either Manchester United or Chelsea and are making contingency plans at left-back as a result.

Hernandez only joined Real last summer from rivals Atletico Madrid. The left-back enjoyed an excellent season on loan at Alaves in 2016-17 before making the transfer, displaying searing pace and brilliant delivery when he did venture forward.

The youngster was expected to arrive and apply pressure to Marcelo last season, but Hernandez remained second in the pecking order behind the Brazilian. The 20-year-old made just 10 La Liga starts and didn't register a goal or an assist.

As noted by Scouted Football, there were the odd showings of class from the youngster, particularly against his former club:

While Madrid don't have another natural left-back in the squad, loaning Hernandez out for a season may be the best course of action.

After all, there have been no indications of Marcelo slowing down any time soon. The left-back has been one of the key figures in Madrid's dominance in the UEFA Champions League in recent seasons and remains one of the most energetic players in the game.

JACK GUEZ/Getty Images

Dislodging him would be an enormous challenge for Hernandez and as such, another season on the fringes would surely be in store for the left-back at the Bernabeu. Some time away to get regular football feels like a logical next step for the French youth international.

As these figures illustrate, Marcelo is a creative force on the left flank:

Juventus do have an excellent left-back on their books already in Sandro, although as noted there have been plenty of rumours about his future.

While the Bianconeri have brought in Leonardo Spinazzola for this campaign, they have lost Kwadwo Asamoah to Inter Milan. It means the departure of Sandro would potentially leave their excellent squad with a minor weak spot on the left side of the defence.

Hernandez would potentially be an exciting option, although it's not clear yet whether he's ready to be a regular in a side challenging for the top honours in the game. What he does need is consistent football and an environment where he can continue working towards fulfilling the immense potential he has.