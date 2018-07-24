WWE 205 Live Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from July 24

0 of 3

Credit: WWE.com

The cruiserweight division has been building up a lot of momentum in recent weeks thanks to a handful of top Superstars putting on incredible matches.

This week's show featured TJP, Mustafa Ali, Drew Gulak and Hideo Itami in a Fatal 4-Way match to see who would get to challenge Cedric Alexander for the Cruiserweight Championship.

The one person who many will feel has been unfairly left out of the contest is Buddy Murphy. He has been one of the main highlights of 205 Live for months and will definitely be a champion someday.

We also saw Jack Gallagher take on Akira Tozawa for the first time since the original Cruiserweight Classic tournament. They have been in tag team matches together, but this was their first singles match in almost two years, which is hard to believe considering they have both been with the division since the beginning.

Let's take a look at everything that happened on this week's episode of 205 Live.