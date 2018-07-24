WWE 205 Live Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from July 24July 25, 2018
WWE 205 Live Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from July 24
The cruiserweight division has been building up a lot of momentum in recent weeks thanks to a handful of top Superstars putting on incredible matches.
This week's show featured TJP, Mustafa Ali, Drew Gulak and Hideo Itami in a Fatal 4-Way match to see who would get to challenge Cedric Alexander for the Cruiserweight Championship.
The one person who many will feel has been unfairly left out of the contest is Buddy Murphy. He has been one of the main highlights of 205 Live for months and will definitely be a champion someday.
We also saw Jack Gallagher take on Akira Tozawa for the first time since the original Cruiserweight Classic tournament. They have been in tag team matches together, but this was their first singles match in almost two years, which is hard to believe considering they have both been with the division since the beginning.
Let's take a look at everything that happened on this week's episode of 205 Live.
Akira Tozawa vs. Jack Gallagher
- Gallagher gave a backstage promo before the match reminding everyone how he is not just a tag team wrestler with The Brian Kendrick. It was a short but solid promo.
- Gallagher showed a bit of unexpected power when he caught Tozawa on his shoulders in midair.
- Tozawa looked like he was genuinely in pain when Gallagher was manipulating his wrist and fingers.
- One of these days, Tozawa is going to hurt himself with his head first suicide dive.
- Maverick seemed to agree to give Tozawa another match against Rush, but we couldn't hear what they were saying.
After being defeated by Lio Rush last week, Tozawa was looking to bounce back with a win over Gentleman Jack Gallagher.
Drake Maverick joined the commentary team to watch this match from ringside. Maverick has been a great addition since joining 205 Live and he always adds to the story when he works as an announcer.
Gentleman Jack took control early and kept it for a long time by focusing on submissions. The Japanese sensation eventually made a comeback with a suicide dive and a missile dropkick from the top rope.
Despite Gallagher's best efforts, Tozawa was able to get the win with a senton. This was a good match that allowed both men to showcase their strengths.
Gallagher was impressive with his wide range of submissions and Tozawa's strikes have always been his best asset.
Grade: B
Notes and Highlights
Kalisto and Lince Dorado vs. Two Jobbers
- The interaction between Lucha House Party and the commentary team was the most interesting thing to happen in this segment.
- Gran Metalik was absent from ringside but it was never mentioned by the announcers.
- Buddy Murphy was shown watching from backstage so this may lead to a tag team feud with him and Nese against Lucha House Party.
While 205 Live has been putting on some great matches recently, it has also used a lot of enhancement talents to give Superstars easy wins.
Kalisto and Lince Dorado were looking for a fight with Tony Nese this week, but they settled for two jobbers.
Even though an easy win can help someone who is just getting started, it makes no sense to use local talents to put over guys who have established themselves for the past couple of years.
Needless to say, this was over quick. Dorado and Kalisto picked up the victory.
Grade: D
Notes and Highlights
Mustafa Ali vs. Hideo Itami vs. TJP vs. Drew Gulak
- Ali finally got some new ring gear. He had been wearing the same thing every week since WrestleMania.
- Some wrestlers slap their leg to make their kicks sound better. Itami just kicks people as hard as he can to create the same noise.
- Gulak's entrance music no longer matches his gimmick. He needs something new to match his change in attitude.
- This match may have included the first triple team backdrop I have ever seen. TJP's double abdominal stretch on Itami and Ali was also impressive.
- Gulak stretched TJP's arms back during a Gory special so far that his hands touched each other.
- A feud between Itami and Gulak needs to happen immediately.
Nobody seemed to want to make the first move after the bell, but Gulak broke the tension with a running kick to Ali. The three heels tried to team up on Ali right away, but their union was shortlived.
Gulak and Itami got tired of TJP sitting outside the ring just so he could break up their pin attempts. He convinced them to work together against Ali for a little while, but he quickly turned on them and tried to roll Gulak up.
Ali used the argument to his advantage by taking out all three men with a flying crossbody from the top turnbuckle.
This match mostly consisted of a series of multi-man exchanges. Everything was executed to perfection to make this another incredible main event for 205 Live. In fact, it was easily the match of the week.
After taking out TJP and Itami at ringside, Gulak secured the win over Ali with his patented Gulock to earn a shot at Alexander's cruiserweight title.
Grade: A+
Notes and Highlights