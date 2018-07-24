WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from July 24

8 of 8

In celebration of the debut of Miz and Mrs. immediately following SmackDown, The Miz and Maryse (along with their daughter, Monroe Sky) made their ways to the ring to a chorus of boos. Miz glossed over Daniel Bryan's failures and the unsuccessful reunion of Team Hell No before hyping his family, starting with Maryse.

The French-Canadian took credit for the Women's Revolution before Miz resorted to getting heat by claiming his daughter accomplished more in her short life than Bryan has in his three decades.

After airing a mockery of the Miz and Mrs. trailer he had thrown together by the production team, Bryan appeared on-screen and said he would apologize to Miz in person.

Security tried to keep Bryan from entering the ring and they suffered for it, eating hard right hands to the face. Crossing the velvet rope, Bryan stepped into the ring and came face-to-face with the man who has tormented him for nearly two years.

Tossing what was revealed to be a baby doll at him, Miz capitalized on Bryan's disbelief and blasted him with a boot to the face. Miz left Bryan lying as his reality show prepared to debut.

Grade

C

Analysis

Miz and Bryan have been part of so many more entertaining and fruitful segments than this, which was essentially an extended promo for the debut of Miz's new show.

The ploy with the baby made for a solid enough angle but this entire segment felt flat, from the fans to the execution to the content.

A disappointment, to say the least.