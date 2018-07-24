MLB Trade Rumors: Keone Kela a Top Target for Pirates

Adam Wells

Texas Rangers relief pitcher Keone Kela (50) throws during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Wednesday, July 4, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. Houston won 5-4 in 10 innings. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)
Brandon Wade/Associated Press

The Pittsburgh Pirates' surge up the National League standings could make them buyers at the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline.

Per Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News, the Pirates have shown "legitimate interest" in Texas Rangers closer Keone Kela

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

