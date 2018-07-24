The Niagara Speedway Brings Mario Kart Level Action to Real Life

Rachel SmithContributor IJuly 24, 2018

  1. Fighter with One-Arm Aiming for UFC Contract

  2. Kobe's ‘Mamba Mentality’ Runs in the Family

  3. Liz Cambage Drops 53 Points in Historic WNBA Game

  4. Kamara Is Taking on All Comers in Paintball

  5. Mexico Women’s Hockey Team Has Eye on '22 Olympics

  6. Paris Has Been Partying for 48 Hours

  7. Ronaldo's First Day at Juventus Was Epic

  8. The Best Photos from the 2018 World Cup

  9. Blind Skateboarder Is Defying the Odds

  10. Relive Some of the World Cup's Best Moments

  11. Happy 30th Birthday to 'The Notorious'

  12. Town with World Cup Fever Brings Rocket League to Life

  13. Artist Paints Over LeBron's 'King of LA' Mural

  14. OBJ, Harden Go Viral with #InMyFeelingsChallenge

  15. Artist Paints World Cup's Top Stars Using Toothpaste

  16. Did LeBron Really Skip His Own Pizza Party?

  17. There's No Offseason for NFL Workout Warriors

  18. England Legends Convinced 'It's Coming Home'

  19. He Is Following in Forrest Gump's Footsteps

Right Arrow Icon

The wonders of Mario Kart come alive at this speedway. Just what takes these go-karts to a new level? Watch above to find out why everyone is calling this track the real life version of Mario Kart. 

Bleacher Report is your No. 1 stop for what’s trending in sports. You can count on B/R for all the hottest stories. From wild sports to the next big thing, don’t miss out.

Download the free Bleacher Report app to catch all the moments that matter in one place. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    With 1 Tweet, Tate Gave Power to the Players

    Featured logo
    Featured

    With 1 Tweet, Tate Gave Power to the Players

    Matt Hayes
    via Bleacher Report

    B/R POWER 50: The Most Influential People in Sports 👊

    Featured logo
    Featured

    B/R POWER 50: The Most Influential People in Sports 👊

    Bleacherreport
    via Bleacherreport

    Ridiculed Ex-NFL GM Fighting for Life

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Ridiculed Ex-NFL GM Fighting for Life

    Dan Pompei
    via Bleacher Report

    Steve Nash Sees MJ in CR7 🐐

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Steve Nash Sees MJ in CR7 🐐

    STEVE NASH
    via Bleacherreport