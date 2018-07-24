WWE Raw Results: Roman Reigns' Redemption and Top Takeaways

1 of 4

Roman Reigns defeated Bobby Lashley to cash his ticket to SummerSlam and challenge Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship on August 19.

There are some that will complain about WWE Creative opting to push Reigns back to the top of the card and, ultimately, pay off his months-long chase of the Universal Championship with a victory over Lesnar at SummerSlam but the fact of the matter is: title or no title, Reigns has been the top dog in WWE for the duration of Lesnar's year-plus title run.

He has headlined pay-per-views, he has beaten every major star put before him and he continues to get the John Cena-esque loudest ovations of the night, regardless of how unfavorable they may be. He is the closest thing to a legitimate star they have and booking him in this spot is exactly how he should be utilized.

Reigns' in-ring work and dedication to his spot as the centerpiece of WWE has earned him this opportunity, which would be his first run with a world title of any kind since the summer of 2016. He has won when booked to and lost when necessary, most recently putting Bobby Lashley over clean at Extreme Rules.

You do not have to like him or the constant push by WWE officials but Reigns has done for Raw exactly what fans have criticized Lesnar for not doing during his stint as champion: he has shown up, carried the brand on his back and consistently delivered in big match situations.

At SummerSlam, he will be rewarded with his first reign as universal champion.

Whether you like it or not.