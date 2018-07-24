Fortnite 1st-Birthday Celebration Patch Notes and Rewards Revealed

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJuly 24, 2018

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 12: General atmosphere shot at the Epic Games Hosts Fortnite Party Royale on June 12, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images)
Greg Doherty/Getty Images

As Fortnite turns one year old, Epic Games has released a new update that will allow fans to get in on the celebration.

The popular video game recently underwent serious changes as it kicked off its fifth season. While the latest v5.10 patch contains minor tweaks, gamers will be in for some treats.

For starters, Epic Games has unveiled a new Compact SMG. That comes after the tactical submachine gun was removed in favor of the submachine gun, a weapon that has become a fan favorite because of its effectiveness.

Then there's the additions that celebrate Fortnite's birthday. A special Birthday Brigade Ramirez skin has been added to allow players to get in the birthday spirit. Also, there are special Birthday Challenges to complete to unlock "a slice of the birthday cosmetic set." However, there is a slight delay for that feature:

And yes, the popular Playground Mode will return Wednesday, July 25. There will be team select options, so it will provide fans with a new experience.

In other words, Fortnite gamers should waste no time before installing the latest update.

