Pirelli Boss Wants Inter Milan Owners to Sign Barcelona's Lionel Messi

Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistJuly 24, 2018

Argentina's forward Lionel Messi attends a training session at the FC Barcelona 'Joan Gamper' sports center in Sant Joan Despi, near Barcelona, on June 6, 2018. (Photo by PAU BARRENA / AFP) (Photo credit should read PAU BARRENA/AFP/Getty Images)
PAU BARRENA/Getty Images

Marco Tronchetti Provera, the chief executive of Inter Milan sponsors Pirelli, wants to see the club make a move for Barcelona forward Lionel Messi

Speaking to Tuttosport (h/t Jack Rathborn of the Daily Mirror), Provera said the Milan giants want to make a major summer acquisition, with their owners Suning perhaps able to make a statement in the window.

"I hope that Suning, once financial fair play will allow it, can make a huge signing," he said. "Messi? How can you say no to Messi?"

The links come in the same summer that Juventus pulled off a surprise coup in the transfer window, bringing Cristiano Ronaldo to Serie A from Real Madrid.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

