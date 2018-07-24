Pirelli Boss Wants Inter Milan Owners to Sign Barcelona's Lionel Messi

PAU BARRENA/Getty Images

Marco Tronchetti Provera, the chief executive of Inter Milan sponsors Pirelli, wants to see the club make a move for Barcelona forward Lionel Messi.

Speaking to Tuttosport (h/t Jack Rathborn of the Daily Mirror), Provera said the Milan giants want to make a major summer acquisition, with their owners Suning perhaps able to make a statement in the window.

"I hope that Suning, once financial fair play will allow it, can make a huge signing," he said. "Messi? How can you say no to Messi?"

The links come in the same summer that Juventus pulled off a surprise coup in the transfer window, bringing Cristiano Ronaldo to Serie A from Real Madrid.

