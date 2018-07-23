Canelo Alvarez: It Was 'My Mistake' Eating Meat in Mexico; No Longer Eats Beef

John Locher/Associated Press

Canelo Alvarez insists eating meat in his native Mexico is why he tested positive for clenbuterol and called it his "mistake" for not being more careful.

"I don't want to get anyone else involved. This was my mistake for not reading up on the risks, not researching more, more on the subject, on what's going on with the beef in Mexico," Alvarez said, per Ramona Shelburne of ESPN.com.

"But I didn't do anything intentionally," he continued, while also granting he no longer eats beef anywhere. "I didn't do anything to try to enhance my performance. I would never do anything like that. It was a mistake and nothing more, not educating myself about this problem in Mexico. It was my mistake, and I won't repeat it."

Shelburne noted farmers in Mexico often include the substance Alvarez tested positive for in meat, but the boxer’s May 5 bout with Gennady Golovkin was canceled because of it. They will square off again Sept. 15 instead.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.