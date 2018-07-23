Andrea Pirlo Backs Cristiano Ronaldo to 'Make the Difference' at Juventus

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistJuly 23, 2018

Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo arrives on July 16, 2018 at the Juventus medical centre at the Alliance stadium in Turin. Cristiano Ronaldo arrived in Turin ahead of his official unveiling as Juventus' superstar summer signing on July 17. - A Turin hit by Cristiano Ronaldo fever awaits the striker as Juventus prepare to unveil the surprise signing, that after the end of the World Cup, puts all eyes on the Italian champions and Serie A. (Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA / AFP) (Photo credit should read MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP/Getty Images)
MIGUEL MEDINA/Getty Images

Juventus legend Andrea Pirlo has backed Cristiano Ronaldo to help the Old Lady in their ambition to win the UEFA Champions League.

Massimiliano Allegri's side have made the final of Europe's biggest club competition twice in the last four seasons, and Pirlo believes Ronaldo can be the final piece of the puzzle, per Sky Sport Italia (h/t Football Italia):

"Cristiano Ronaldo can bring that something extra, which Juventus need. I'm happy that a great champion has joined Juve. Buying a player like him doesn’t win you the Champions League alone, but you get a lot closer to it

"Ronaldo is a player who tilts balances, and he can help Juventus win the Champions League. He's a top player, he'll make the difference and we'll see something beautiful."

          

