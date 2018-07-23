Andrea Pirlo Backs Cristiano Ronaldo to 'Make the Difference' at Juventus

MIGUEL MEDINA/Getty Images

Juventus legend Andrea Pirlo has backed Cristiano Ronaldo to help the Old Lady in their ambition to win the UEFA Champions League.

Massimiliano Allegri's side have made the final of Europe's biggest club competition twice in the last four seasons, and Pirlo believes Ronaldo can be the final piece of the puzzle, per Sky Sport Italia (h/t Football Italia):

"Cristiano Ronaldo can bring that something extra, which Juventus need. I'm happy that a great champion has joined Juve. Buying a player like him doesn’t win you the Champions League alone, but you get a lot closer to it.

"Ronaldo is a player who tilts balances, and he can help Juventus win the Champions League. He's a top player, he'll make the difference and we'll see something beautiful."

