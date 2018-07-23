Report: Carmelo Anthony to Sign $2.4M Contract with Rockets After Hawks Buyout

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJuly 23, 2018

SALT LAKE CITY, UT - APRIL 21: Carmelo Anthony #7 of the Oklahoma City Thunder reacts to his basket during Game Three of Round One of the 2018 NBA Playoffs against the Utah Jazz at Vivint Smart Home Arena on April 21, 2018 in Salt Lake City, Utah. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gene Sweeney Jr./Getty Images)
Gene Sweeney Jr./Getty Images

All-Star forward Carmelo Anthony is reportedly planning to sign a one-year, $2.4 million contract with the Houston Rockets once he's released by the Atlanta Hawks and clears waivers following his trade from the Oklahoma City Thunder.

On Monday, Marc Stein of the New York Times reported "Rockets officials have been operating under the strong belief that Anthony will soon be Houston-bound," though the three-way trade sending him to Atlanta could still take a few days to become official, and Anthony will need to wait 48 hours to clear waivers.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

