Real Madrid Reportedly Face 'Decisive Week' in Thibaut Courtois Transfer Chase

Real Madrid are reportedly at the start of a "decisive week" in their pursuit of Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

That's according to David G. Medina of Marca, who has said "only the last push is needed for the transfer to be finalised" with the European champions waiting on the Blues to secure a replacement for the Belgium international.

"The Belgian has been chosen because of his age (26 years), talent (best goalkeeper at the last World Cup) and projection (he will enjoy the best decade of his career)," said Medina. "Courtois will therefore fulfil his desire to return to Madrid, where his two children live, and will do so at a club that always fights for all the titles at stake."

As noted in the report, Courtois only has one year left to run on his contract at Stamford Bridge, meaning the Belgium man is set to join Madrid for a bargain fee.

Madrid are poised to head off on their tour of the United States for matches against Manchester United, Juventus and Roma this week, and the club want to have the deal wrapped up before they travel. That's despite Courtois still being on holiday after his involvement in the FIFA World Cup for Belgium.

The goalkeeper's rest is a well earned one, as he was excellent for Roberto Martinez's team as they finished in third place in Russia. He was a tough man to get the better of:

He's been an outstanding stopper down the years for the Blues and even before that in a three-year stint on loan with Atletico Madrid.

During his previous spell in Spain, Courtois was crucial in Atletico winning the 2013-14 La Liga title and helping the team to the UEFA Champions League final in the same season, where they were eventually beaten by rivals Real.

After being handed the starting spot at Chelsea in the following campaign, the Blues won the Premier League title. It was an achievement repeated in 2016-17, with Courtois a huge presence between the sticks for Antonio Conte's side.

During those campaigns, Courtois' contract has ticked down, and now the London club appear resigned to letting him go. According to Medina, Petr Cech and Kasper Schmeichel are being considered as potential replacements.

James Benge of the Evening Standard thinks Chelsea should be using Madrid's interest to their advantage:

While Keylor Navas has been key to Madrid winning three Champions League titles in succession, there has always been a sense that he's a player they can upgrade on.

Courtois is capable of exceptional pieces of agility and anticipation, but his all-round game is much more solid than that of Navas. In a summer that has already seen Los Blancos lose Cristiano Ronaldo, new boss Julen Lopetegui will be pleased he's about to improve another part of his squad.