Rory McIlroy Says He Isn't Worried About Tiger Woods After 2018 British Open

After briefly holding the lead in Sunday's final round of the 2018 Open Championship, Tiger Woods put the golf world on notice that this latest comeback is for real.

Rory McIlroy noticed.

"Yeah. I mean, not the Tiger that, you know, Phil [Mickelson] and Ernie [Els] and those guys had to deal with. It's a different version," McIlroy said after his round, per Ian O'Connor of ESPN.com. "But he's right there. He's right there. He's getting himself in the mix. ... He's healthy. I wouldn't say we're worried about him, but he's one of those guys that's always in with a shot."

Woods, 42, finished in a tie for sixth place, three strokes behind winner Francesco Molinari. He had sole possession of the lead early in the back nine, but a double-bogey at No. 11 undid his quest for a 15th major championship.

