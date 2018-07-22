PGA Championship 2018 Odds: Lines for Tiger Woods, Jordan Spieth, More Revealed

Peter Morrison/Associated Press

Tiger Woods briefly led the 2018 Open Championship on Sunday before dropping to sixth place.

On the heels of that performance, odds for the PGA Championship have been released, with Woods coming off at 16-1. He's currently tied with Rickie Fowler and Justin Thomas for the fourth-best odds, per ESPN.com's Ben Fawkes.

"It didn't feel any different,'' Woods told reporters after the round. "It didn't feel any different to be next to the lead and knowing what I needed to do. I've done it so many different ways. It felt great to be part of the mix and build my way into the championship. Today was a day I had a great opportunity."

Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson are each 12-1. McIlroy tied for second at the Open Championship after carding a final-round 70, while Spieth blew a 54-hole lead and finished in a tie for ninth after shooting a five-over 76.

Johnson failed to make the cut after shooting six-over through the first two days.

Open champion Francesco Molinari opens at 25-1.



The 2018 PGA Championship will be held at Bellerive Golf Course on Aug. 9-12.