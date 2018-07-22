Tiger Woods Thanks Fans for Support, Says He'll 'Never Forget' 2018 British Open

Harry How/Getty Images

Tiger Woods finished in a tie for sixth place and three strokes behind winner Francesco Molinari at the 2018 Open Championship, but he let fans know he will never forget the year's third major on his Twitter page:

Woods settled for an even-par 71 Sunday, keeping his tournament score at five-under, but he held the outright lead for a time in the final round before a double bogey at No. 11 and a bogey at No. 12 proved costly.

There was a moment Sunday where it appeared as if Woods was going to tap into the magic that made him arguably the greatest golfer in history with two birdies and a number of impressive par saves through the first 10 holes.

While he ultimately dropped the strokes and couldn't recover for one final charge, he kept things in perspective considering where he was not long ago coming off four back surgeries.

"It was a blast," Woods said, per Bob Harig of ESPN.com. "I was saying earlier that I need to try and keep it in perspective because the beginning of the year, if they'd have said you're playing The Open Championship, I would have said I'd be very lucky to do that."

Woods is still a 14-time major champion and four behind Jack Nicklaus' record of 18 titles, but he hasn't prevailed in one of the four majors since the 2008 U.S. Open. He is no longer the dominant force he was in his prime and is instead a 42-year-old still battling back from significant injuries and layoff.

Sunday's showing was another step in a year that includes a tie for second at the Valspar Championship, tie for fifth at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and tie for 11th at The Players Championship.

According to USA Today, Woods propelled himself to No. 50 in the world thanks to the showing at the Open Championship, marking the first time he has been in the top 50 in more than three years. He started the year ranked 649th.

The top-50 ranking means he qualifies for the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, but he surely has his eyes on the PGA Championship, scheduled for Aug. 9-12. It will mark the last time he can add to his 14 major titles in 2018, and his memorable performance Sunday suggests he isn't far from doing just that.