Jordan Spieth Collapses in Final Round of British Open, Finishes Tied for 9th

Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

Jordan Spieth's final round at the 2018 British Open is one he'd surely like to have back.

After coming into Sunday tied atop the leaderboard at nine under, Spieth shot a disappointing five-over 76, dropping into a tie for ninth place at four under. Francesco Molinari ultimately won the tournament at eight under.

Justin Rose, Rory McIlroy, Kevin Kisner and Xander Schauffele all finished tied for second at six under.

For a while on Sunday it appeared that Spieth, Tiger Woods (five under) and McIlroy would all be in contention for the championship. Twitter was excited for the possibility:



And though it wasn't meant to be, it was still a memorable day of golf:



Had Spieth been able to tame the course Sunday, he would have had a fantastic opportunity to take home his second consecutive Open Championship. But it became clear a few holes in that Spieth was battling.

It was an ominous sign that Spieth bogeyed No. 5 and double-bogeyed No. 6, and bogeys on Nos. 15 and 17 sealed his fate.

Spieth, at least, offered one of the more humorous anecdotes of the tournament. With time to spare before his tee time on Saturday, he wandered into Carnoustie, seeking a haircut. But he ended up with a hairdo he perhaps wasn't anticipating.

"It was intended to be what I normally get, and instead he went a little shorter. Very British haircut," Spieth told reporters, per Sean Martin of PGATour.com. "A little shaved on the sides, a little longer on top. It is what it is. Summertime, it works out."

During a post-round interview on NBC, Spieth maintained that he was still happy with his overall performance at Carnoustie. But his final round matched his new hairstyle: Spieth tried to take it in stride, but it was neither what he would have hoped for or expected.