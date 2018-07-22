UFC Fight Night 134 Results: The Real Winners and Losers

0 of 6

For old MMA fogeys like me, Mauricio "Shogun" Rua wil always have a special place in the memory banks.

Under the venerable Pride banner and early in his UFC run, Shogun—we all just call him Shogun—was a torrent of Brazilian muay thai terror. No one was safe from his kicks and (in the Pride days) stomps. He took down some of the biggest names in the game and has the heavy hardware to prove it.

But that was a long time ago.

Injuries and violence have left Shogun seeming shopworn beyond his 36 years. He can still set off fireworks, but the results are inconsistent and the opponents are befitting someone being eased off the varsity.

Anthony Smith is the toughest foil he's faced in years. He's not a household name, but Smith is a well-rounded slugger who doesn't shrink away when the fire gets hot. He's 4-1 in his last five, and all five were knockouts. He's also seven years Shogun's junior and claims recent wins over other aging lions of the sport, including Rashad Evans, who retired after a 53-second KO to Smith.

Can Shogun fire up the wayback machine? And if so, what about the recent callout from no one less than UFC light heavyweight (and heavyweight) champ Daniel Cormier, one Shogun himself admitted was a little surprising?

Or, will Smith continue his rise with another high-profile belt notch from the Legends Tour? Could he himself become a contender in a very thin 205-pound division?

That was the main event of UFC Fight Night 134, which took place Sunday night in Germany and kicked off Sunday morning in the U.S. As always, the final stat lines don't reveal all. These are the real winners and losers from UFC Hamburg.

For the literal-minded among us,