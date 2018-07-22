British Open Prize Money 2018: Final Leaderboard, Total Purse and Payouts

Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

Francesco Molinari won the 2018 British Open by two shots on Sunday after finishing eight under for the tournament at Carnoustie in Angus, Scotland.

The Italian shot a two-under 69 for the day, while behind him there was a four-way tie between Justin Rose, Rory McIlroy, Kevin Kisner and Xander Schauffele.

Here's the final leaderboard after a breathless day:

Molinari will not only take home one of golf's most prestigious prizes in the form of the Claret Jug, he'll also take home a hefty sum for his efforts.

Per the Telegraph and Golf.com, the players will share a total purse of £7.9 million ($10.5 million), with Molinari receiving just over £1.4 million. ESPN's Darren Rovell provided the breakdown in winnings for each player:

That works out at £523,000 for those who came in joint second, and £247,000 for those who finished joint sixth. Second place would have received more than $1 million, but because of the tie, the players will have to settle for less.

For the second day running, Molinari did not drop a single shot at Carnoustie and finished with an unblemished scorecard.

He did not pick up his first birdie until the 14th hole, but having finished six under on Saturday, he had no need to be aggressive amid some difficult rounds for his rivals, with Kevin Kisner and Xander Schauffele shooting 74s and Jordan Spieth a 76.

The birdie gave him sole ownership of top spot, though, and with Schauffele breathing down his neck two holes behind, he made sure of his victory with another on the final hole:

His peers were quick to congratulate him on social media:

Molinari's partner for the day, Tiger Woods, may have finished level par—as he did on Thursday and Friday—but he too was firmly in contention for a time.

With two birdies on his front nine, the American had overtaken Spieth and Schauffele to hold the lead midway through his round.

Though a double bogey on the 11th and another dropped shot at the 12th would cost him the chance of winning his first major since 2008, ESPN's Mike Greenwood believes he showed himself to be more than capable of winning his elusive 15th:

It was his best showing at a major since the 2013 British Open, where he also finished tied for sixth, and having failed to even make the cut in five of his previous seven major appearances, it's a significant step for the 42-year-old.