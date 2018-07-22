Tiger Woods Falls Short in Final Round of 2018 British Open After Shooting Par

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Tiger Woods finished five under overall at the British Open on Sunday, having shot a par 71 to finish three shots behind leader Francesco Molinari at Carnoustie.

A strong start saw the American take command of the leaderboard at the end of his front nine, but after picking up three shots at the 11th and 12th holes, he slipped back.

Here's a breakdown of his scores on each hole:

1. (Par 4): 4

2. (Par 4): 4

3. (Par 4): 4

4. (Par 4): 3

5. (Par 4): 4

6. (Par 5): 4

7. (Par 4): 4

8. (Par 3): 3

9. (Par 4): 4

10. (Par 4): 4

11. (Par 4): 6

12. (Par 4): 5

13. (Par 3): 4

14. (Par 5): 4

15. (Par 4): 4

16. (Par 3): 3

17. (Par 4): 4

18. (Par 4): 4

Birdies at the fourth and sixth marked a composed start for the 14-time major winner, which propelled him to the summit of the leaderboard amid some difficulties for final pairing Jordan Spieth and Xander Schauffele:

However, a wobble at the 11th—where he hit a double-bogey after his shot hit a spectator—and a further dropped shot on the 12th saw him overtaken at the top of the leaderboard.

He bounced back with a third birdie at the 14th, leaving him two shots behind Molinari:

At the 17th, he came within inches of chipping in for another:

A missed six-foot putt on the final hole cost him a birdie and the chance to finish under par for the day, though it mattered little as Molinari dispatched his to move to eight under for the tournament.

