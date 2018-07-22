British Open 2018: Real-Time Leaderboard Updates for Sunday Leaders

ANDY BUCHANAN/Getty Images

Jordan Spieth is within reach of retaining his title at the 2018 British Open and will take to Carnoustie Golf Links for Sunday's fourth round with a three-way share of the lead alongside Kevin Kisner and Xander Schauffele.

That trio sit on nine-under par after 54 holes and two strokes ahead of fourth-place Kevin Chappell, while Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy entered the final day tied in eighth on five-under.

Tommy Fleetwood was also nestled in among that patch of players but made an early move up the leaderboard with a birdie on his opening hole, while McIlroy moved in the opposite direction with a bogey on the second.

A raft of high-profile names are in with a chance of the top prize heading into the last day of action in Angus, Scotland, with all eyes on Carnoustie ahead of what's shaping up to be a high-octane finish.

Woods will fly a flag for the old school while the likes of Spieth and Schauffele, both 24, are looking to stamp the new generation's authority on the sport.

Here's a look at the 2018 British Open leaderboard midway through Sunday's fourth round, as of 3 p.m. BST (10 a.m. ET):

2018 British Open Leaders

1. Jordan Spieth: -9

1= Kevin Kisner: -9

1= Xander Schauffele: -9

4= Tommy Fleetwood: -6

4= Francesco Molinari: -6

4= Kevin Chappell: 6

7= Alex Noren: -5

7= Webb Simpson: -5

7= Tiger Woods: -5



7= Erik van Rooyen: -5

Visit the tournament's official website for the full leaderboard.

McIlroy's fourth round got off to a pleasant enough start, firing a drive off in front off a watchful Carnoustie crowd and laying up well to par in for the fourth day in succession.

The Press Association's Phil Casey noted how his inaccuracy in hitting the green on the second brought about his first bogey of the day, an early blemish in an outing where the Norther Irishman could hardly afford any.

Fleetwood didn't show the same jitters early on in his fourth round and kept up his terrific putting form to get up and running with a birdie, via The Open's official Twitter account:

Jason Day has had a largely forgettable campaign at Carnoustie this year but made up for it somewhat with a sterling final 18, and he brought an end to his tournament with a 68, his first negative score of this year's British Open.

After back-to-back pars rounds to open and a 72 on Saturday, his four-under Sunday score was a much-needed morale booster for the Australian, who looks set to finish just outside the top 20 as of Sunday afternoon.

One to keep an eye on during the last round will be Webb Simpson, whom golf writer Paul McGinley highlighted as a player who's not prone to errors:

The American came into the fourth round with four shots separating him from the leaders, and an unsurprising pair of pars on the first and second holes—for the fourth day in succession—gave him a clean start.

McIlroy is already requiring a recovery if he's to get his title challenge back on track, while Spieth, Schauffele and Kisner will be the last out on Sunday as they make one last charge for the 2018 British Open crown.