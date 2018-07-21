Royce White, Hilton Magic Legends Suffer Upset Loss at the Basketball Tournament

Fernando Medina/Getty Images

Royce White's Basketball Tournament experience is over after one game.

In one of the biggest upsets of the tournament's first round, Illinois BC scored a 92-63 rout over the Hilton Magic Legends that were led by White.

The Hilton Magic Legends entered the 2018 Basketball Tournament as the Midwest Region's No. 3 seed. Illinois BC raced out to a 25-10 lead at the end of the first quarter and led 53-24 at halftime in what amounted to a route.

Jordan Price scored a game-high 39 points while adding eight rebounds and six assists. He knocked down the game-winning three to get to the target score of 92.

White, the 2012 first-round pick of the Houston Rockets, was expected to star alongside former Iowa State stars on the Legends. Instead, he was held almost completely silent in a disappointing all-around performance.

Coach Marcus Fizer picked up a technical in the second quarter as he tried to light a fire under his team, but nothing worked.

Illinois BC is the second-highest seed remaining in the Basketball Tournament. The No. 15 seed Talladega Knights defeated the second-seeded HBC Sicklerville in the Northeast Regional earlier Saturday.