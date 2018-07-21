Royce White, Hilton Magic Legends Suffer Upset Loss at the Basketball Tournament

Royce White, Hilton Magic Legends Suffer Upset Loss at the Basketball TournamentJuly 22, 2018
Royce White's Basketball Tournament experience is over after one game.
In one of the biggest upsets of the tournament's first round, Illinois BC scored a 92-63 rout over the Hilton Magic Legends that were led by White.
TBT @thetournament
.@217TBT on what led them to a stunning victory over @HiltonMagicTBT. #TBT2018 https://t.co/U07zjd2GIP
The Hilton Magic Legends entered the 2018 Basketball Tournament as the Midwest Region's No. 3 seed. Illinois BC raced out to a 25-10 lead at the end of the first quarter and led 53-24 at halftime in what amounted to a route.
Jordan Price scored a game-high 39 points while adding eight rebounds and six assists. He knocked down the game-winning three to get to the target score of 92.
White, the 2012 first-round pick of the Houston Rockets, was expected to star alongside former Iowa State stars on the Legends. Instead, he was held almost completely silent in a disappointing all-around performance.
Coach Marcus Fizer picked up a technical in the second quarter as he tried to light a fire under his team, but nothing worked.
Illinois BC is the second-highest seed remaining in the Basketball Tournament. The No. 15 seed Talladega Knights defeated the second-seeded HBC Sicklerville in the Northeast Regional earlier Saturday.
