British Open 2018: How to View Sunday's Live Leaderboard Scores, Updates

Harry How/Getty Images

Jordan Spieth, Kevin Kisner and Xander Schauffele are tied for the lead entering the final day of the 2018 British Open at Carnoustie in Angus, Scotland on Saturday.

Kevin Chappell is just two shots off the leaders, while Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy are four adrift:

Live updates on the leaderboard are available at both the tournament's official website, as well as the European Tour. Streaming links can be found at Sky Go and the NBC Sports App.

Spieth ended the third round as the clubhouse leader after shooting a 65 featuring an eagle and four birdies. Just as important, the defending champion was bogey free over the links.

His efficiency put pressure on the rest to produce something special to compensate for any mistakes of their own. Schauffele answered the challenge by recovering from a bogey at the par-four second to sink three birdie putts on the front nine.

He added three more on the back nine, including this one at the 15th:

Having shot a 66 and 67 the last two days, the American has proven he can make the tough strokes to keep pace with Spieth.

Woods has also been proving a point, notably the one about him still being good enough to win a major. The 42-year-old hasn't claimed one of those since 2008, but Woods appeared back to his vintage best when he shot 66 on Day 3.

Woods finished five under after putting six birdies on the card. His round would have been better had it not been for an untimely bogey on the par-three 16.

Hitting par over the final two holes has left Woods with a fighting chance on the final day:

Woods' pursuit of a title he last won in 2006 will garner attention, but Spieth and his bid to retain the Claret Jug will naturally dominate focus. Nobody's managed it since Padraig Harrington in 2007 and '08, but Spieth is playing at a peak level when it matters most.