British Open Leaderboard 2018: Sunday Score Updates and Tournament Predictions

Defending champion Jordan Spieth shares the lead of the 2018 British Open with Xander Schauffele and Kevin Kisner at nine-under par ahead of Sunday's final round at Carnoustie Golf Links in Angus, Scotland.

Spieth is bidding to become the first player to retain the Claret Jug since 2008 and gave his hopes a big boost by shooting a six-under 65 on Saturday.

Three-time champion Tiger Woods also grabbed the headlines, as he managed a five-under-par 66 which leaves him four shots off the lead going into the final day's action.

Here's a look at the standings ahead of Sunday's play:

Golf fans are in for a treat on Sunday as the leaderboard is packed full of star names ahead of the final round at Carnoustie. Spieth, Woods and Rory McIlroy, who is also four shots off the lead, will all feel they have a good chance of winning the third major of the season.

Spieth looks to be the man to beat after once again showing his talent on Saturday. The American produced an eagle at the first hole and hit four birdies as he equalled his lowest round at a major.

The 24-year-old is refusing to get carried away despite his rise to the top of the leaderboard, per Jonathan Jurejko at BBC Sport. He said: "I know as well as anyone that anything can happen in the Open. I'm not getting ahead of myself, I'm just in a good position."

If he can maintain his momentum Spieth will take some stopping, and he may be celebrating winning his fourth major tournament by the end of play on Sunday.

Kisner remains very much in the hunt after showing great consistency over the first three days. He opened with a 66, shot a 70 on Friday and managed a 68 on Saturday.

The American is bidding for his first major win and is expecting a tough final round, per the Associated Press (h/t PGA Tour).

"I would imagine it's going to be more of a grind all day," he said. "I don't foresee guys going out and making four or five birdies in the first eight or nine holes. But who knows? They're damn good players."

Kisner will face plenty of competition and pressure on Sunday. One man who knows all about both is Woods who is in contention after a strong round on Saturday.

Woods has work to do if he is to win his first major since 2008. However, with wind forecast there should be plenty more drama on what promises to be a thrilling final day at Carnoustie.