Tour de France 2018: Stage 15 Route, Live Stream and TV Coverage

Peter Dejong/Associated Press

The 2018 Tour de France continues on Sunday with Stage 15 which sees the riders race 181.5 kilometres across Southern France from Millau to Carcassonne.

The stage comprises three climbs followed by a long descent to the finish line which includes some tricky twists and turns.

Date: Sunday, July 22

Start Time: 1:10 p.m. local time/12:10 p.m. BST/7:10 a.m. ET

TV Info: Eurosport 1, ITV 4, NBC

Live Stream: Eurosport Player, ITV Hub, NBC Sports App

Here's a look at the route for Stage 15:

The race starts near the impressive Millau Viaduct, the tallest bridge in the world, and heads towards the first climb of the day up the Cote de Luzencon.

The riders then push on towards the Col de Sie which they reach after 54 kilometres. This time they face a 10.2 kilometre climb, before they head to the intermediate sprint at Mazamet.

The toughest climb of the day is the category 1 Pic de Niore which will test the legs ahead of the second rest day on Monday.

At the summit the riders have just 40 kilometres left to go as they head downhill towards the fortified city of Carcassonne.

This is a stage where we could see another long breakaway, and the action looks certain to hot up as the riders reach the Pic de Niore.

The race looks suited for Peter Sagan to claim his fourth stage win of this year's Tour de France. Julian Alaphilippe of Quick-Step Floors should also be competitive on the climb.

The general classification contenders could also opt to push aware that Monday is a rest day and the Tour de France will then head into the Pyrenees.