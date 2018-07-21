Rory McIlroy Remains in the Hunt After 5-Under 3rd Round at 2018 British Open

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Rory McIlroy remains in contention at the 2018 British Open at five-under par after shooting a third round of 70 on Saturday at Carnoustie Golf Links in Angus, Scotland

He hit five birdies but picked up bogies in two of his final three holes to leave him four shots behind clubhouse leader Jordan Spieth.

McIlroy started the day at four-under par but endured a stodgy start and found himself in the bunker at the second hole. He managed to save par but then dropped a shot at the fourth. He had a chance to pull it back immediately, but could not sink a putt at the fifth and had to settle for par.

He got going with two birdies in succession at the sixth and seventh before another followed at the 11th as he moved to six-under par:

However, another bogey followed on the 12th despite a huge drive, with a disappointing three-put on the green.

He saved par at the 13th and had an opportunity for an eagle at the 14th after another enormous tee shot:

However, he could not take advantage and had to settle for the birdie before adding another at the 15th.

Yet McIlroy could not maintain his momentum and dropped another shot at the 16th as he slipped back to six-under.

He was left with two holes to try to close the gap on the leaders, with the conditions becoming more difficult as the wind picked up.

He found the rough with his tee shot on the 17th, but a chip onto the green had the crowd excited until it just slipped away from the pin, and McIlroy made par from the follow-up.

The Northern Irishman had more difficulties on the final hole as he again found himself in the sand and then into the rough. A chip onto the green then rolled back, and he did well to drop only one shot.

It was a frustrating end to the day for McIlroy, although he will still feel he can have a shot at the title when he returns for what promises to be a thrilling finish on Sunday.