Deal or No Deal: MLB Trade Predictions 1 Week from the Deadline

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

While we're on the NL East, we might as well end this thing with a bang: The Washington Nationals will trade for J.T. Realmuto.

This is something that's more possible than it is probable or likely. Realmuto is in the midst of an All-Star breakout highlighted by an .886 OPS and 3.8 WAR, and he's under club control through 2020. Per Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, it would take an "astronomical" offer to sway the Miami Marlins.

But if any team is going to go for it, it's the Nationals.

The minus-2.5 WAR they've gotten out of their catchers reflects how badly they need to upgrade behind the plate. And if, per Heyman, the Nats were willing to "revisit" Realmuto even when old friend Wilson Ramos was also available, they figure to be even more willing now that Ramos is on the disabled list.

The Nationals could center a package around top prospect Victor Robles and hope Realmuto helps boost them to the top of the NL East. If Washington doesn't regain its perch, it could rest easy knowing Realmuto would be around for two more years.

