One Big Regret Each MLB Team Must Avoid at the 2018 Trade Deadline

The All-Star break is over. Now it's on to Major League Baseball's July 31 non-waiver trade deadline, which is less than two weeks away.

Teams had better not screw it up.

The last thing any team wants after the trade deadline has come and gone is to be filled with regret. So, we've come up with a handy guide for how each team can avoid that fate. It covers glaring needs that must not go unfilled, trade chips that must not go undealt and everything in between.

We'll go in alphabetical order by city.