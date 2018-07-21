Renato Sanches, Bayern Munich Come Back to Defeat PSG 3-1 at 2018 ICC

Sebastian Widmann/Getty Images

Bayern Munich came from behind to beat Paris Saint-Germain 3-1 in the 2018 International Champions Cup at the Worthersee Stadion in Austria on Saturday.

Timothy Weah opened the scoring on 31 minutes for PSG, but Bayern Munich hit back after the break with Javi Martinez equalising from an Arjen Robben corner.

Renato Sanches then fired Bayern ahead with a superb free-kick from the edge of the penalty area. The midfielder curled the ball around the wall and past goalkeeper Remy Descamps.

Joshua Zirkzee made the game safe with just over 10 minutes remaining, as he tucked home a cross from Serge Gnabry on the half-volley.

Sanches Ready To Resurrect Bayern Career

Sanches is back at Bayern Munich after a difficult spell in the Premier League with Swansea City. The midfielder made just nine starts for the Swans, and his season was ended prematurely by injury.

The 20-year-old has plenty to prove back at Bayern, and his brilliant goal showed he might just be ready to resurrect his career at the Allianz Arena.

It was a composed performance from Sanches, who played well throughout the game. He looked confident in possession and passed the ball well.

New manager Niko Kovac has said he's willing to give Sanches a chance, as shown by Goal:

Sanches has struggled since signing for Bayern in 2016 after starring for Benfica and for Portugal at UEFA Euro 2016. He has so far been unable to reproduce the form that made him one of the most in-demand youngsters in Europe.

His potential is evident, and if Kovac can coax him back to his best form, then Bayern have a player who can dominate the Bundesliga for a long time.

